Sex offender will be released in Eau Claire this week

The Eau Claire Police Department wants to notify the public that a sex offender will be released this week.

Richard A. Strand will be released from the Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center on Wednesday, May 10th to a residence on the 2400 block of Fifth St in the City of Eau Claire.

Strand was convicted of First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child and First Degree Sexual Assult and will be supervised by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

His release restrictions include: Lifetime GPS monitoring, confinement to the interior of the residence and Strand can only leave the residence in the company of a DHS contracted chaperone. Once again, he will be released to a residence on the 2400 block of Fifth St in Eau Claire.