Man seriously hurt in car vs. motorcycle crash in Barron County

A Barron County man is seriously hurt when a car crashed into his motorcycle yesterday.

The Sheriff’s Department says it happened just after 4:00 yesterday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 8 and County Highway W in Barron. The initial investigation indicates a 2002 Chevy Malibu, driven by an 18-year old woman from Cushing, was attempting to turn left onto County Highway W when she turned into the path of the man’s motorcycle, which was going westbound. The man was flown to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire with life-threatening injuries, and the woman was taken to a hospital in Barron with non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.