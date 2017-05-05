Man sentenced for crashing into a bus, and several people are hurt

A Thorp area man has been sentenced for crashing into a bus in Stanley last May.

18-year old Ryan Micke has been sentenced to 60 days in jail for the crash that injured the bus driver and 5 passengers. He was also placed on probation for 3 years and must complete 300 hours of community service.

According to the criminal complaint, a Stanley officer noticed that Micke had not complete stop at a stop sign on the afternoon of May 25th. The officer began to follow, and then eventually started chasing Micke’s car. Micke’s car collided with the bus near Chapman Park. The bus driver told authorities he was knocked out by the crash. The cost of health services for the 6 people who were hurt on the bus was more than $8,000.