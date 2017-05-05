2 people sentenced for 5th-offense OWI in Dunn County

2 people have been convicted of 5th-offense OWI in Dunn County.

25-year old Dilan Leavy of Chippewa Falls was recently sentenced to 18 months in prison and 18 months of extended supervision. His license was also revoked for 36 months, and he also must install ignition interlock on his car. Leavy has prior citations for intoxicated driving in Eau Claire and Chippewa Counties.

51-year old Lisa McGuire of Middleton has also been sentenced for her 5th OWI offense. She will spend 1 year in jail and 3 years on probation. According to the criminal complaint, McGuire’s vehicle was stopped on a shoulder of I-94 east of Menomonie last November when a state patrol trooper spotted her. He discovered the driver appeared to be sleeping with the engine off and the keys on the center console. The trooper then woke McGuire up, and she told them she was out of gas. The officer noticed McGuire smelled of intoxicants, and she failed field sobriety tests. McGuire’s previous citations are all in Dane County.