Wachs holds a press conference on Chronic Wasting Disease

On Wednesday, State Representatives including Dana Wachs held a press conference to introduce the “Save Our Deer” Act. This proposal would help to prevent the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease from infected deer farms in Wisconsin.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, there are 387 deer farms in Wisconsin. Since 2001, 15 farms have tested positive for CWD.

If passed, the “Save Our Deer” Act will prevent the spread of CWD from infected farms in a number of ways, including requiring that all deer farms have electronic monitoring systems that indicate when gates are open and requiring fencing for non-whitetail deer farms.