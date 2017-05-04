Man pleads not guilty in Rusk County homicide case

A Ladysmith man charged with 1st-degree reckless homicide has pleaded not guilty.

A judge ruled that there was enough evidence against 42-year old Michael Niles to continue the charges against him. NIles also pleaded not guilty to a felony count of hit-and-run involving death. Niles’ next hearing is set for August.

According to court records, Niles told police he was intoxicated and turning up the volume on a car radio when he struck and killed 57-year old Joseph Hraban and a truck on a Ladysmith street. They say Niles was with 2 others when they were kicked out of a Ladysmith tavern on February 22nd because of their behavior. Niles drove a friend’s Ford Escort from the tavern and then struck Hraban. Hraban told police he didn’t have enough time to move to avoid the crash. He died the next day. Niles said he fled the scene at a high rate of speed because he was scared, and admitted to having too much to drink and losing control of the vehicle before hitting Hraban and his truck.