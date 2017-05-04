Chicago woman charged in Dunn Co. for driving a stolen car

A Chicago woman is facing charges in Dunn County for operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

24-year old Camille Williams is scheduled for a preliminary hearing today. The criminal complaint says a state trooper pulled up to a disabled vehicle April 26th near milepost 50 on I-94 westbound. Williams said the vehicle stopped running and belonged to her mother. The trooper then found out the car was stolen, and Williams was wanted on a warrant in Illinois. The owner of the car told police in Oak Lawn, Illinois that he was giving 2 women a ride to Illinois, and when he stopped for a soda and came out of a store, his vehicle was gone.