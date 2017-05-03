Eau Claire Police looking for missing man

The Eau Claire Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing person. Derek J. Helgeson was last seen on April 28th and was reported missing to the Eau Claire Police Department 2 days later.

His unoccupied vehicle was located in a rural area south of Eau Claire. A search of that area was conducted and Helgeson was not located. Again, Derek J Helgeson is a resident of Eau Claire. He is a 39 years old white male with brown hair, green eyes, and about 6-feet tall and a 190 pounds.

If you have information as to Helgeson’s whereabouts or you have seen him since April 28, you are asked to contact authorities.