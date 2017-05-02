Wisconsin’s displaced milk has found a new home

Most of the milk in our state has found a new home. That report comes after Grassland Dairy announced it could no longer accept milk from dozens of Wisconsin farms beginning May, 1st due to Canada’s trade violations. According to DATCP, 99% of the displaced milk has found a home.

Last week, Governor Walker announced the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority will provide amended loan guarantees to dairy farmers and processors with more favorable terms. Effective immediately,the changes provide more favorable repayment and collateral terms to farmers and increased guarantees for producers at lower fees.

Wisconsin’s more than 9,000 dairy farms provide nearly 80,000 jobs and generate $43.4 billion in economic impact every year.