Wisconsin prison inmate population is rising

After a brief decline, Wisconsin’s prison inmate population has begun to grow again, raising the prospect of increasing costs for taxpayers and renewed pressures on state finances. That’s according to a new report from the Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance.

The number of inmates rose 3.4% between 2013 and 2016, to nearly 23,000. The report identifies several major factors in the population growth. One is that the violent crime rate is rising in Wisconsin, even as it has declined nationally. Another is that inmates are serving longer terms.

Among the five states in the upper Midwest, Wisconsin’s rate is now 2nd-highest, behind Michigan.