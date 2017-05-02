Several people involved in Buffalo County crash

No one was hurt when a van crashed into a semi in Buffalo County on Friday.

It happened just after 11:30 a.m. on State Highway 25 in the Village of Nelson. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, emergency crews discovered a semi parked on the shoulder of the northbound lane, and a full-size van parked in the ditch of the northbound lane when they arrived on scene. The drivers of both vehicles stated they were both traveling northbound when the van’s driver, 38-year old Steven Barnhart of Houghton, Michigan, decided to turn left and crashed directly into the semi, driven by 51-year old Joseph Kretschmer of Mondovi. Barnhart told authorities he lost steering in his vehicle once he struck the semi, causing him to go into the ditch.

There were 8 other people in Barnhart’s van at the time of the crash. Those people include a 39-year old woman, 70-year old man, and 6 children, ages 11, 9, 7, 5, 3 and a 1-year old. No one was hurt, but the crash did cause a diesel leak of approximately 25 gallons, which was covered up.