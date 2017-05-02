Man going to prison for sexually assaulting girl

A former rural Spring Valley man is going to prison for sexually assaulting a girl for several years.

35-year old Jason Koskie has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by 10 years of extended supervision. He pleaded guilty in November to 1st-degree sexual assault of a child and repeated sexual assault of a child. 2 other felony counts were dismissed.

Court records say Koskie was charged with sexually assaulting a girl several times between July 2014 and February 2016. A girl told authorities that Koskie sexually assaulted her and bought her a sex toy to use.