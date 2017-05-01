Request made again to change the date for a homicide trial in Dunn County

A trial date for a rural Menomonie man accused of shooting his brother-in-law last year could change again.

The Dunn County District Attorney’s Office sent a letter to Judge Rod Smeltzer that 30-year old Jerad Jones had posted his $15,000 bail and was released from jail on April 20th. Because of this, they want to change the date of his trial. Smeltzer already denied one previous request to change the date, saying the court calendar was too congested.

Jones is charged with 1st-degree reckless homicide in the December 2nd death of 32-year Justin Ogden. A week long jury trial is scheduled to start on July 10th, with Jones scheduled to make a final pretrial hearing on June 30th.