Man going to prison for sexually assaulting girl

A Neillsville man convicted of sexually assaulting a girl for almost 5 years was sentenced last week in Clark County Court.

50-year old Norman Gibson has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by 10 years of extended supervision. He was found guilty of repeated sexual assault of the same child, and had 2 other felony counts of sexual assault of a child and 5 felony counts of possession of child pornography dismissed.

According to court records, Gibson was charged with repeatedly assaulting the girl between 2008 and 2013. The girl’s mother told police she allowed her daughter to have sex with Gibson after he asked her if he could introduce the girl to sexual activity.