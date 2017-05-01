Man arrested for OWI with 3 children in the car

A Chicago man has been arrested in Dunn County for 1st-offense OWI with 3 children in the car.

35-year old Michael Clark was pulled over for speeding by the Wisconsin State Patrol yesterday afternoon. Once he was stopped, the trooper noticed Clark had indicators of using marijuana, and was arrested. There were also 2 adult passengers and 3 children in the car. The children’s ages are 15, 8, and 7-years old. Clark was taken to the hospital for a blood draw, and was then transported to the Dunn County Jail.