Woman sentenced for theft and prostitution

An Eau Claire woman has been sentenced on charges of theft and prostitution.

36-year old Michelle Twilley was sentenced this week to 2 years of probation. She pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges, and was originally charged with a felony count of being party to an armed robbery. She was also ordered to attend parenting classes and must pay over $300 in restitution.

2 men have also been charged in the case. 45-year old Brent Bounds of Eau Claire was sentenced to 2 years of probation after being found guilty of misdemeanor counts of pandering and neglecting a child. 40-year old Thomas Shearer of Elk Mound faces 2 theft charges for his reported part in the incident.

According to court records, 2 men told police they contacted Twilley for sex. When she arrived at a residence in September, 2 men followed her in, with Shearer holding a 9 MM handgun. The men claimed a number of items were stolen. Bounds told police he called Shearer for a ride to the location for his wife to perform prostitution. He said he and Shearer went inside the residence after there was a discrepancy about payment for services.