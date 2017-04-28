Semi crash slowing down traffic on I-94

Expect a slower commute this morning if you’re traveling eastbound on I-94.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says they were called to a semi crash on Mile Mark 67 on I-94 just after 11:30 last night. When they arrived, they found the eastbound lanes were covered in debris and diesel fuel, which caused them to shutdown and re-route traffic.

They say a lone semi was westbound on I-94 when it entered the median, crossed over, and struck the barrier on the eastbound side. The crash caused the cargo to get loose from the semi, and the fuel tank to rupture. The semi came to a rest on the concrete barrier of the bridge which spans over County Road F. The semi driver, 35-year old Victor Capmare of California, was not hurt. The State Patrol wants motorists to be aware of possible slowdowns if they’re heading in the direction this morning as they clean the debris from the Interstate and remove the semi.