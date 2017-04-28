Dog biting incident still under investigation in Rice Lake

The case of a Rice Lake Police Department’s dog biting a girl earlier this month is still under investigation.

Rice Lake Police Chief Steve Roux says a report has been done on the incident, which happened on April 11th. The K-9, a German Shepherd named Copper, bit the girl on the legs after it got loose on the city’s north side. Roux says the dog has been with the department since June, and was immediately taken out of service after the incident happened.

Roux adds he hopes the dog can be replaced, because they are good tools for law enforcement. The girl was treated at a local hospital and released, and no disciplinary action was taken against the dog’s handler.