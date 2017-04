If you have prescriptions in the medicine cabinet that need to be disposed of, now is the time to get rid of them safely. Instead of flushing or throwing them away, properly dispose of your expired and unused prescription medications this Saturday on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The 1-day take-back event will be held on April 29th from 10am to 2pm at Marshfield Clinic Eau Claire Center (2116 Craig Road, Entrance B).