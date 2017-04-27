Local man hurt in 2-vehicle crash this week

A man was hurt this week in a 2-vehicle crash in Pierce County.

It happened Monday afternoon on Highway 63. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says 50-year old Todd Johnson of Beldenville was driving his 2000 Chevy Silverado northbound on Highway 63 when he struck the back of a 2002 Dodge Dakota, also going northbound. The Dodge, driven by 54-year old Kevin Jonas of Hager City, was stopped on the road waiting to turn left on 830th Street. Johnson was hurt, and had to be extricated from his vehicle. He was flown to a hospital in Rochester with undetermined injuries. The accident remains under investigation.