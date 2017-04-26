Man charged with speeding and fleeing from officer

A Bloomer man has been charged with fleeing an officer at a high rate of speed.

25-year old Zachary Borofka has been charged with fleeing an officer, and cited for 1st-offense drunk driving and speeding in a 45-mile per hour zone.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer attempted to pull Borofka over at the intersection of Highway 40 and York Street in Bloomer. Borofka then took off, reaching speeds of 85-miles per hour in a 45-mile per hour zone. Borofka eventually crashed into a tree in the front yard of a residence on Highway A. Borofka’s blood-alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit at the time of his arrest. He will appear in court on May 16th.