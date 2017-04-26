Man arrested for his 7th DUI

A Cadott man has been arrested for his 7th drunk-driving offense.

37-year old Kevin Bischoff appeared in Chippewa County Court on Monday, where a $500 cash bond was set for him. If he’s released, Bischoff must take a daily preliminary breath test at a police station. Jail records show Bischoff was booked early Sunday morning, and he returns to court on May 30th.

Online court records show Bischoff was last convicted of drunk driving in 2014 in Chippewa County, and was ordered to serve 20 months in a state prison, along with 3 years of probation.