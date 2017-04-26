Local school districts receive grants for fab labs

Governor Scott Walker and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation announced 21 school districts throughout the state have been awarded a total of nearly $500,000 in grants to establish or expand local fabrication laboratory facilities, including some in our area.

A fab lab is a high-technology workshop equipped with computer-controlled manufacturing components such as 3D printers, laser engravers, computer numerical control routers, and plasma cutters.

Here locally, Altoona received $25, 000. Ladysmith, Onalaska, and Turtle Lake schools all received money towards the fab labs as well.