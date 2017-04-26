Eau Claire Healthy Communities celebration this week

This year’s Eau Claire Healthy Communities Annual Celebration will feature an interactive session for attendees to learn about how they can use story as a tool for building healthier communities.

In addition to the storytelling training, Healthy Communities will be presenting the Eau Claire Healthy Communities Champion Award, an award given to an individual and organization in recognition of their extraordinary efforts to promote healthy living in the Eau Claire community. There will be a presentation of an Award of Excellence in memory of a local community organizer.

All community members are invited to attend the celebration from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27th, at the CVTC Business Education Center in Eau Claire