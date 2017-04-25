Man receives knife wound during altercation with woman

A man was hurt after he got into an altercation with a woman in Trempealeau County yesterday.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call just after 11:30 yesterday morning about an altercation between a man and a woman on South Main Street in the Village of Eleva. The caller reported the man, 36-year old Gregario Sanchez of Eleva had suffered a knife wound to his arm during the altercation he had with 28-year old Tonya Todd of Glenwood City. Sanchez was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The incident remains under investigation.