Governor Walker kicks off the new week by signing 2 bills into law

Governor Scott Walker signed 2 bills into law to start the week.

Senate Bill 7 relates to expiration dates of renewed licenses to carry a concealed weapon and modifies renewal dates for concealed carry licenses. Under current law, concealed carry licenses are valid for 5 years from the date of issuance. Under this bill, if a person renews a license to carry a concealed weapon before the license expires, the renewed license is valid for 5 years from the expiration date of the license being renewed.

The other is Senate Bill 12, which relates to multiple jurisdiction health departments. It makes a technical change to 2015 Wisconsin Act 175, which allows counties and municipalities to consolidate health departments.