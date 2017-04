If you are looking for special plans this upcoming Mothers Day, you can make plans to attend The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra as they conclude their 42nd concert season with a tribute to the French Masters.

The concert will take place on Saturday, May 13th in the UW-Eau Claire Haas Fine Arts building and this concert will utilize the rarely used but famous Pipe Organ, which was built into Gantner Hall in 1971.