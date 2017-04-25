Body pulled from Chippewa River has been identified

The body that was pulled from the Chippewa River this week has been identified.

Brandon Reitan was involved in a car chase in October of last year. At that time, officers lost the vehicle traveling west of the city of Chippewa Falls into the Town of Wheaton. The vehicle was eventually found south of CTH X near the Chippewa River and it was suspected that Reitan had fled to the Chippewa River and may have attempted to cross.

On Sunday evening around 7:00p.m., the City of Eau Claire Police Department responded to a call from a boater near the North Crossing that they had located a body in the water. The body was recovered, and a wallet with a driver’s license confirmed that it was Brandon Reitan.

An autopsy performed Monday morning found that Reitan died from drowning.