Local man charged in federal court for violating wildlife acts

A Durand man has been charged with violating the Lacey Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

34-year old Jeremy Schreiner is 1 of 3 hunting guides charged. He is the owner and operator of Addicted River Guiding in Alma. The indictments allege that each defendant, while guiding a migratory waterfowl hunt in the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, directed a client to continue to kill ducks after the client had killed his daily bag limit of ducks. The client in each case was an undercover U.S. Fish and Wildlife agent. The indictment claims Schreiner guided such a hunt on November 27, 2013.