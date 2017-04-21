Inmate charged with spitting on corrections officer

An inmate at the Stanley Correctional Center has been charged for allegedly spitting on a corrections officer.

45-year old Jon Vangheem has been charged with being a prisoner and throwing and expelling bodily fluids at a public safety worker. He will appear in court on June 13th.

According to the criminal complaint, Vangheem became angry at an officer and swore at him, then spit on him at the prison on May 2nd of last year. He has been convicted of possessing child pornography in Brown County in January 2015, and was sentenced to 6 years in prison.