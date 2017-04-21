Former Jackson Co. District Attorney heading to trial

A former Jackson County District Attorney is going to trial.

63-year old James Ritland of Black River Falls is facing a 3-day jury trial in August. He is charged with 2 felony counts of soliciting prostitutes, a felony count of maintaining a drug trafficking place, and 7 misdemeanor counts of prostitution-nonmarital sex. Ritland has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Ritland is a lawyer in Black River Falls, and served as District Attorney in 1981 and 1982. He is accused in part of posting cash bonds for women, and paying for their drugs in exchange for sexual favors between May 2014 and April 2016. According to court records, 2 women said they used the money Ritland gave them to buy heroin from drug dealers outside his office, and then performed sex acts with him.