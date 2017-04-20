Man accused of sexually assaulting girlfriend

An Elk Mound man has been charged with forcing his girlfriend to have sex with him, along with being physically violent toward her.

21-year old Dustin Leonard has been charged with 2 counts of 2nd-degree sexual assault with the use of force, and 3 counts of strangulation or suffocation, plus 2 counts of battery.

According to the criminal complaint, a 21-year old woman told authorities Leonard had become physically violent toward her, such as holding his hand over her mouth and blocking her airway, kicking her, pulling her hair and grabbing her by the neck. She also said he would forcefully make her have sex with him against her will. Leonard has previously been convicted of resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct and battery in Clark County in 2015.