All eyes are on area rivers after several days of rain

Our recent rain showers has us keeping a close eye on rivers in the area.

Yesterday morning, the Chippewa River gauge at Grand Avenue read about 12 feet below the downtown flood stage of elevation. Lower sections of the Chippewa River Trail in the City of Eau Claire are currently open.

Recent and forecasted rains in the upper Chippewa River watershed are likely to result in runoff passing through the system, which will result in rising river gauge readings on the Chippewa River in Eau Claire. It is expected to hit 8 feet below flood stage by Sunday morning, but trails are expected to remain open.