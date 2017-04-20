City of Eau Claire wants residents trim up, or else pay up

The time to fire up the lawnmowers is nearly here again, and not trimming your green could cost you some green.

The City of Eau Claire would like to remind residents to mow their lawns. Property owners are required to remove or destroy weeds and cut the lawn below 7 inches. If the city receives a long-grass complaint against your property, you have 24 hours to take care of mowing or it could cost you.

There is an ordinance, which prohibits weeds and excessive lawn growth within the city limits and a reminder as you are tackling spring cleaning that leaving trash or furniture on your boulevard is a violation of City Ordinance as well.