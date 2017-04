Some of our men and women in uniform have returned to our state.

More than 120 Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers of the 32nd Military Police Company returned to Wisconsin April 13 following a 9 month deployment in support of Joint Task Force Guantanamo.

The 32nd MP Company has deployed in support of Operation Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and the NATO mission in Kosovo. The unit also deployed to Hungary in 2002 and as part of the domestic relief effort for Hurricane Katrina.