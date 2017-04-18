Tax filing deadline is today

The tax filing deadline is upon us and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue is reminding taxpayers to file.

Returns must be received or postmarked by midnight today. The deadline was extended this year because April 15 was a Saturday and yesterday was a holiday in Washington, D.C.

The Department of Revenue reminds you that they will not contact you by telephone or email regarding your income tax return. If the Department needs more information to verify items on your return, it will contact you by letter.