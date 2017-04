A new name has been added to the Eau Claire School Board.

Last night, Eric Torres broke away from a tie vote to fill an open seat on the board. He replaces Carolyn Barstad, who resigned from the board in early April. Torres is an assistant professor of education studies at UW-Eau Claire, and was 1 of 9 applicants who made presentations to the board at last night’s meeting. Torres’ appointment runs through April 2018.