Construction on Clairemont Avenue will begin next week

If you are a frequent driver on Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire, you may want to start making some alternative plans to your commute next week.

An improvement project on Clairemont Avenue through the city will begin next Thursday, April 27th. The $3.6 million project includes pavement repair and replacement, new curb and gutter, beam guard, signing, and pavement marking between Highway 312 and Craig Road.

Detours and traffic re-arrangements will be set up while the work is being done. Construction is scheduled to be completed in October.