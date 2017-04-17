Man hurt in crash last month dies

A man who was seriously hurt in a crash last month has died.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Department says 47-year old William Lang died yesterday from injuries he sustained in the crash on March 27th. The crash between Lang’s car and a semi happened on US Highway 12 and County Highway BB in the Town of Menomonie. Lang’s car was reported to be on fire and he appeared to be hurt. When crews arrived on scene, they found that Lang’s car had been northbound on 390th Street when it failed to stop for a stop sign. It was then struck by a semi. The car fire was extinguished, and Lang was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation.