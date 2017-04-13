Man going to prison for violating probation

An Eau Claire man is going to prison for violating his probation.

22-year old Darien James has been sentenced to 18 months in prison and 2 years of extended supervision. He was originally sentenced in May to 3 years of probation and 6 months in jail for 3 felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of substantial battery, and misdemeanor counts of battery and obstructing an officer.

According to court records, James violated his probation by failing to report to jail, notifying his agent of his whereabouts, smoking marijuana, possessing a firearm, hitting a man with the butt of a shotgun, and robbing 2 men.