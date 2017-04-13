Man going to prison for sexually assaulting teenage girl

One of 2 Clear Lake residents is going to prison in a child sex case.

36-year old William Wuorenma has been sentenced to 12 years in prison, followed by 10 years of extended supervision. He pleaded guilty in December to 2nd-degree sexual assault of a child and had 4 other felony charges dismissed. 35-year old Amanda Catlin, who lived with Wuorenma at the time of the assault, is charged with felony counts of causing a child to view sex activity, contributing to delinquency of a child, and 3 counts of 2nd-degree sexual assault of a child. She is also charged with being party to 4 of the crimes. No court date has been set for her yet.

According to court records, the teenage girl told police that she and Wuorenma had intercourse more than 100 times between September 2015 and September 2016, including several times when Catlin was involved. The girl said she and a 3-year old boy also viewed Catlin and Wuorenma having sex repeatedly.