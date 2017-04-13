Duplex fire causes power outage in Eau Claire

No one was hurt when a fire broke out at an Eau Claire duplex last night.

It happened just after 9:30 last night on Richard Drive. The Eau Claire Fire Department says when they went inside the house, an overheated and smoking electrical panel was located in the basement. A power pole near the house also had a tripped fuse and small fire, which caused neighboring homes to be without power while crews worked to put the fire out.

Crews ventilated the affected side of the duplex and found no fire extension. Xcel Energy was also on the scene for repairs to the electrical system. Both sides of the duplex were evacuated, and the Red Cross is helping those residents. The fire remains under investigation.