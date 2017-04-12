Man accused of huffing aerosol dust cleaner inside WalMart

A man is accused of huffing aerosol dust cleaner at an Eau Claire store.

32-year old Dustin Weber is charged with misdemeanor counts of intentionally abusing a hazardous substance, obstructing an officer, and disorderly conduct. He is free on a $100 signature bond and returns to court May 17th.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to WalMart on Gateway Drive in Eau Claire April 4th on a report of an unconscious man inside a bathroom stall. Employees believed the man had been huffing from a can of dust cleaner. Officers kicked the stall door open after the man refused to come out. The man was identified as Weber, and he was taken to the hospital. Weber denied huffing the dust cleaner.