Local woman charged with using counterfeit $20 bill

An Eau Claire woman is accused of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store.

25-year old Morgan Bridges is charged with felony counts of uttering a forgery and bail jumping. She is free on a $1,000 signature bond and returns to court on May 10th.

According to the criminal complaint, an Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Deputy was sent to the Corner Store on Highway 93 March 30th on a report of a woman who attempted to buy items with a counterfeit $20 bill. The clerk recognized the bill as a fake, denied the transaction, and the woman left. The bill had several Chinese symbols on the front and back. The investigation led authorities to Bridges. Bridges told them she didn’t know the bill was fake, but her demeanor and statements to authorities indicated deception.