Sex offender going to jail for not registering

A convicted sex offender is going to jail after failing to register.

49-year old Leonard Ness of the town of Lafayette pleaded guilty in Chippewa County Court in February. He registered the next day. On Friday, he was sentenced to serve 60 days in jail after failing to register as a sex offender in April 2015.

According to the criminal complaint, Ness was convicted of 1st-degree sexual assault of a child in 1990, and was placed on probation for 5 years, but was also required to register as a sex offender. He never did. However, a judge did issue a bond on Ness last year on a disorderly conduct matter, and a requirement of the bond was to register as a sex offender. Ness reported to jail on Friday, and does have work release privileges.