Man responsible for fiery crash going to jail

A Chippewa Falls man is going to jail for causing a crash last year while under the influence.

30-year old Jamie Webster pleaded no contest Friday to 2nd-offense OWI, causing injury, and resisting or obstructing an officer. He was sentenced to 1 week in jail and 3 years of probation. His license was also revoked for 16 months, and he is required to have ignition interlock for 1 year.

According to the criminal complaint, the crash happened just before midnight on July 12th at Highway I and Seymour Cray Boulevard in Chippewa Falls. Webster got out of his car and attempted to leave the scene, and 2 people in the other car were able to get out as their vehicle burst into flames. Neither of them suffered serious injuries. Webster had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit at the time of the crash.