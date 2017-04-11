Man charged with removing property from his foreclosed home

A Menomonie man has been charged with removing property from his foreclosed home.

50-year old John Newkirk has been charged with felony removal or damage to encumbered property. No court date has been set yet.

According to the criminal complaint, Newkirk’s home in the town of Dunn was foreclosed on in August 2015. WESTconsin Credit Union, which had the mortgage, ended up buying the property back at a public auction. Newkirk is accused of removing 2 furnaces, a furnace humidifier, 2 central air conditioning units, a water heater, a kitchen island and countertop, an outside wood stove, a garage door opener, and 2 windows which totaled around $30,000.