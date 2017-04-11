Barron County officials looking for severe weather spotters

As Severe Weather month is upon us, those with an interest in severe weather now have the opportunity to become a trained weather spotter.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department has partnered with the National Weather Service to host a no-cost Skywarn “Storm Spotter” Training for residents and emergency responders of Barron County. Skywarn volunteers receive training in storm identification and evolution, and when severe weather threatens, they become “storm spotters”, reporting information to the local National Weather Service office.

The sessions are free and will be offered May 2nd at the Barron County Justice Center.