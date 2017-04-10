Request for homicide trial date change denied

A request to have a trial date changed in the homicide case of a rural Menomonie man has been denied.

30-year old Jerad Jones is charged with 1st-degree reckless homicide in the December 2nd shooting death of his brother-in-law Justin Ogden. The request for the change of date was made because the lead sheriff’s investigator was scheduled to be out of town, and it was difficult to find another date. The weeklong jury trial is scheduled to begin July 10th.

According to the criminal complaint, Jones said Ogden was drunk at the time of the shooting, and that he was violent and unpredictable when he drank. Jones told investigators he was was frightened of Ogden, and feared for his life as well as the lives of his sister and niece, and that didn’t intend to shoot Ogden, but felt he had to to stop him.