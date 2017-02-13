Man arrested for OWI with a child in the car

A 29 year old Chippewa man was arrested over the weekend for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with a child in the vehicle.

Duwayne Koch was arrested near Scully Road on Highway 53 after the State Patrol received a call of a driving complaint of a vehicle northbound on Hwy 53 from Foster. A Trooper intercepted the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Koch was field tested and subsequently arrested for operating while under the influence of drugs. Passengers in the vehicle included an adult female and 15 month old child. Koch was transported to the Eau Claire County Jail on multiple charges.